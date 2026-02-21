<p>Nagpur: Police are investigating a suspected leak after the class 12 chemistry question paper was allegedly circulated on social media in Nagpur ahead of the exam being conducted by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>board, officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The exam malpractice came to light on Wednesday at a high school examination centre after a female student’s frequent visits to the washroom raised suspicion.</p>.Five teachers suspended for facilitating mass copying during Class 12 exam in Beed.<p>Invigilators seized the student's smartphone. Its analysis showed that the question paper had been shared on a WhatsApp group before the exam began, officials said, adding that possible answers were also exchanged in the same group.</p>.<p>Based on the student's statement, another pupil is being questioned.</p>.<p>The preliminary investigation suggests a person linked to a private coaching shared the question paper for money, officials said.</p>.<p>A case was registered at Sadar police station, and an investigation was launched.</p>