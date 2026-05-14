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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis signs agreement for Africa-India Business Centre in Mumbai

The project aims to create a one-stop platform for businesses, trade offices and cultural representation.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 18:01 IST
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The proposed Africa-India Business Centre.

The proposed Africa-India Business Centre.

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Published 14 May 2026, 18:01 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

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