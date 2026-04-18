<p>Mumbai: Amid concerning cases like the alleged sexual exploitation and religious conversion case involving employees of IT major <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tcs">TCS </a>in Nashik, the series of sexual assault, extortion and superstitious practices case of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, the Amravati scandal involving circulation of intimate photos, the incident of drug abuse during a concert at NESCO complex in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis undertook a high-level review meeting on Saturday.</p><p>During the meeting, Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, personally reviewed the progress of investigations into the major cases. </p><p>On the Nashik conversion case, Fadnavis made it clear that incidents involving religious conversion would not be tolerated under any circumstances. </p>.TCS Nashik row: Firm denies misconduct complaints, sets up oversight panel.<p>The CM also appreciated Nashik Police for independently unearthing the case and stressed on the need to continue the investigations in a similar spirit.</p><p>“Ensure that victims are given complete confidence. Whoever is found guilty must face strict punishment. Collect strong evidence so that the case stands firmly in court. Securing conviction should remain the primary objective of the probe,” the CM said in the meeting, stressing that the prosecution prepare strong cases. </p><p><strong>Another case surfaces</strong></p><p>The Panchavati Police Station in Nashik has registered a case after a woman alleged sexual assault and forced religious conversion by an accused identified as Tanjir Inamdar. The accused is currently in police custody. </p><p>Police say the woman was allegedly taken to multiple locations, coerced into substance use, and threatened with the release of photographs. </p>