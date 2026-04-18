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Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis undertakes Home department review

During the meeting, Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, personally reviewed the progress of investigations into the major cases.
Last Updated : 18 April 2026, 15:47 IST
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Published 18 April 2026, 15:47 IST
India NewsDevendra FadnavisMaharahstra

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