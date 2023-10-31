CM Eknath Shinde calls all-party meet on Nov 1 as Maratha quota agitation escalates

Mumbai: The Maratha reservation issue compounded further on Tuesday night with no immediate solution in sight as the face of the campaign, Manoj Jarange-Patil, hardened his stance even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called an all-party meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation.

It may be recalled that an all-party meeting which was held when Jarange-Patil held the first hunger strike unanimously resolved to give reservations to the Maratha community, which comprises 33 per cent of the state’s population.

The Centre is constantly monitoring the developing situation in state, where law and order is emerging as a major concern.