CM Eknath Shinde calls all-party meet on Nov 1 as Maratha quota agitation escalates

Mumbai: The Maratha reservation issue compounded further on Tuesday night with no immediate solution in sight as the face of the campaign, Manoj Jarange-Patil, hardened his stance even as Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called an all-party meeting on Wednesday morning to discuss the situation.
It may be recalled that an all-party meeting which was held when Jarange-Patil held the first hunger strike unanimously resolved to give reservations to the Maratha community, which comprises 33 per cent of the state’s population.
The Centre is constantly monitoring the developing situation in state, where law and order is emerging as a major concern.
As part of a precautionary measure, the internet services in parts of Jalna have been cut off - a development which saw criticism on social media platforms.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reached out to Jarange-Patil over the phone and held discussions for around 30 minutes, however, he has refused to relent.
“You have time till tonight and tomorrow. After that, I will stop taking water. Whatever happens, it will be the responsibility of the government,” Jarange-Patil told reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village in the Ambad tehsil in Jalna district on Tuesday evening.
“We do not want incomplete reservation. We want full reservation that stands the scrutiny of the court. For this, call a special session of the Maharashtra legislature and it is time you do the needful. I am ready to die fighting for the cause,” he said.
Meanwhile, Shrimant Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj of Kolhapur, the descendent of legendary Maratha warrior and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformer Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj, met Jarange-Patil and offered him water, which he accepted. “Out of respect for Raje Saheb, I am accepting water. But for two days, if the reservation does not happen, I will stop taking water,” he said.
In a related development, the state government, in the weekly Cabinet meeting, accepted the first report of a committee headed by Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd), appointed to decide the procedure for granting Kunbi caste certificates to the Marathas in the Marathwada region. The Kunbi community, a sub-caste of Marathas, will be eligible for reservation in the OBC category.
The meeting also okayed the appointment of a three-member panel of - Justice Dilip Bhosale (Retd), Justice M G Gaikwad (Retd) and Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd), who have adequate knowledge of the issue, to advise the government, when the curative petition comes up for hearing in the Supreme Court.