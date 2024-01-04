Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde rakes up Haji Malang issue

In the months of February-March, the annual urs to the dargah is held.

It may be mentioned, Shinde’s mentor late ‘Dharmaveer’ Anand Dighe, since the eighties, started the practice of performing puja and on the hill on the occasion of Magh Purnima.

Shinde has racked up the issue once again, when addressing a gathering at MalangGad Harinam Mahotsav on Tuesday, he spoke of liberating the site.

“I am aware of the deep-rooted beliefs you hold about Malang-Gad’s liberation. Let me say…. Eknath Shinde will not stay quiet till he fulfills your wishes,” Shinde said on Tuesday at the function.

“Anand Dighe started the liberation movement with chants of ‘Jai Malang, Shree Malang’…I am aware of the feelings of the people,” he said.

While Shinde is an MLA from Kopri Pachpakhadi in Thane, his son Dr Shrikant Shinde is an MP from Kalyan.

On the MalangGad, the Thane district’s official website states - “Haji MalangGad is fort near about 15 km from Kalyan in Thane district. It is the religious place known as Sri Malang or Haji Malang. Shilahar Raja built the fort of Malang-Gad. The ancient temple of Machhindranath is on this fort.... There is a very high mountain on the fort. There are fortifications, entrances, water ponds and towers on fort…”