CM Eknath Shinde rejects 'match-fixing' charge ahead of Speaker's decision on Sena split

Shinde, who is the chief leader of Shiv Sena, said that the Election Commission has ruled that the Shiv Sena name and the 'bow and arrow' election symbol is with his party.

“The disqualification case would be decided on merits,” he said adding that his group has majority numbers of the Shiv Sena party in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha. “I will speak in detail once the decision is out,” he said.

Shinde also said that the Whip of the Shiv Sena, his party, is applicable to all party MLAs.