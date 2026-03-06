<p>In a first, a grand timber museum and xylarium will come up in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district — the place from where teak was sent for the grand <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ram-mandir">Ram Mandir</a> at <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ayodhya">Ayodhya</a>. </p><p>The announcement was made by Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> while presenting the State Budget 2026-27.</p><p>“It is proposed to set up a Timber Museum and Xylarium for the preservation, research and awareness of the teak heritage in forest rich Ballarpur in Chandrapur,” Fadnavis said. </p><p>Veteran politician and former minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, who is the BJP MLA from Ballarpur, has been pushing for the project and met Fadnavis and state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik to expedite it.</p><p>“There has been a historical, cultural and economic tradition of teak wood in Chandrapur district,” said Mungantiwar, a former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/finance">Finance</a>, Planning and Forest Minister.</p>.Maharashtra to plant 300 crore trees in five years.<p>Coinciding with the Ramanavami festivities on 29 March 2023, the first consignment of teakwood was sent from Chandrapur to Ayodhya in the presence of stars from the late Ramanand Sagar’s epic TV series ‘<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramayan">Ramayan</a>’ - Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala and Sunil Lahiri. </p><p>The wood was provided through the Forest Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (FDCM).</p><p>The corporation oversees a vast expanse of forest area, dedicating a significant portion to teak plantations, which contributes to the annual harvest of approximately 50,000 cubic meters of timber.</p><p>Teak wood was used for the Ram temple’s main doors, interior doors, the entrance to the sanctum sanctorum, and other flooring, in addition to any other wooden requirements for the entire <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/temple">temple</a> complex.</p>