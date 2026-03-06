Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces first Timber Museum, 'Xylarium' in Chandrapur district

The announcement was made by Devendra Fadnavis while presenting the State Budget 2026-27 on Friday.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 13:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 13:38 IST
Maharashtra NewsDevendra FadnavisChandrapur

Follow us on :

Follow Us