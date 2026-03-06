<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/maharashtra-cm-fadnavis-announces-first-timber-museum-xylarium-in-chandrapur-district-3922261">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Friday announced key infrastructure projects in the Budget 2026-27, including a network of underground tunnels in Mumbai and Pune and a Rs 23,487-crore metro line to the Gateway of India.</p><p>Fadnavis, in his Budget speech in the state assembly, said that the government plans to develop 1,200 km of metro lines and more than 6,000 km of expressways to create a continuous connectivity network for passenger and freight transport by 2047.</p><p>He said work on the 490 km metro network in Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur have been taken up, and of these, 173 km are open for traffic.</p><p>Another 50 km of metro rail route will become operational in the coming year, and 165 km will be completed by 2029, he added.</p><p>The government has also undertaken Metro Line 11 from Wadala to the Gateway of India, a fully underground project worth Rs 23,487 crore, with plans to extend the same from Dharavi to Bandra suburban station and Bandra terminus, Fadnavis said.</p><p>He further said that the Navi Mumbai Metro 2 from Taloja to Khandeshwar, costing Rs 5,575 crore, will improve the transport system in the satellite town.</p>.Maharashtra Budget 2026-27 | Fadnavis announces Rs 2 lakh farm loan waiver honouring Ajit Pawar.<p>Fadnavis informed the assembly that the construction of a launching shaft for the underground tunnel between Orange Gate, Eastern Freeway and Marine Drive has been completed.</p><p>The government plans to complete the project by December 2028, he said.</p><p>The chief minister said the works on the first phase of the Goregaon-Mulund underground tunnel, connecting the eastern and western suburbs of Mumbai, are in the final stages, while the Thane-Borivali underground tunnel would be completed by June 2028.</p><p>Under the integrated underground road project, the Bandra-Worli Sealink will be connected to the bullet train station at the Bandra Kurla Complex, from where it will be connected to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.</p><p>The government also proposes to build an underground tunnel of about 6 km and an elevated road of 9 km in Mira-Bhayander, he informed.</p><p>Fadnavis said that an elevated road from the Atal Setu to the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is planned to be completed by February 2027 at a cost of Rs 1,102 crore.</p><p>Work on the Sewree-Worli elevated road, for signal-free traffic between the Atal Setu, Coastal Road and the Bandra-Worli Sealink, is underway and is planned to be completed by September 2026, he said.</p><p>Moreover, approval has been granted to build an elevated road from Thane to the Navi Mumbai International Airport, he said, adding that a greenfield expressway from Kalyan in neighbouring Thane district to Latur is proposed and its alignment process is underway.</p>