Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis announces Rs 23,487 cr metro line to Gateway of India, underground tunnel network

Fadnavis said that his government plans to develop 1,200 km of metro lines and more than 6,000 km of expressways.
Last Updated : 06 March 2026, 15:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 March 2026, 15:23 IST
MumbaiMaharashtraGateway of IndiaPuneDevendra Fadnavis

Follow us on :

Follow Us