Maharashtra CM Fadnavis chairs meeting in Palghar, reviews Vadhavan port, airport and key projects

<p>Palghar: The Fourth Mumbai project in Maharashtra’s Palghar district gathered steam on Sunday with Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> reviewing the key projects like the mega-port and airport in Vadhavan, the Boisar station on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train route, Mumbai-Vadodara expressway and the Virar-Alibaug multimodal corridor.</p><p>The Palghar district is part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). </p>.Rivals Fadnavis, Uddhav share flight to Nagpur; BJP grounds speculation, says nothing political.<p>“The projects are being executed nicely and at the desired pace,” Fadnavis told reporters. </p><p>Fadnavis was accompanied by state Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, who is the guardian minister of Palghar district, Ports and Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane and Palghar MP Hemant Savara. </p><p>While Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban comprise the financial capital of Mumbai, the satellite township of Navi Mumbai along the Thane-Raigad belt was developed as a sort of Second Mumbai - with an aim to decongest Mumbai.</p><p>The Third Mumbai is coming up around the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) in what is known as Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) in the Raigad district. </p><p>“I am very happy today that, under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, work is progressing on what will become the country's largest port, Vadhavan Port,” he said.</p><p>Fadnavis pointed out that the Vadhavan port would be three times bigger than the Jawaharlal Nehru Port in Raigad district, which currently handles around 70 lakh metric tonnes of cargo. </p><p>“It will have a 20-metre deep draft, allowing some of the world's largest vessels to dock here,” he said. </p><p>Giving an update on the port, he said: “All regulatory issues have been resolved, and actual construction has commenced. There are some ongoing land acquisition matters, which we will address by taking the local community along.”</p><p>According to him, special provisions for the local fishing community would be made. “We also intend to connect local youth to the one million employment opportunities expected to be generated here through skill development initiatives of the government,” he added. </p><p>Vadhavan (also spelled Wadhawan) - in Palghar district - is located some 140 kms away from downtown Mumbai along the Maharashtra-Gujarat boundary. </p>.Fun holiday turns tragic: 25-year-old man dies after diving into swimming pool in Maharashtra.<p>The project is being executed by Vadhavan Port Project Ltd (VPPL), an SPV formed by Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) and Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) with a shareholding of 74 per cent and 26 per cent, respectively, official sources said. This will include development of core infrastructure, terminals and other commercial infrastructure in public-private partnerships (PPP) mode. </p><p>On the other hand, the state government-run Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) will execute the the development of a Greenfield airport around the Vadhavan area of Palghar.</p>