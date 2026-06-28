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Maharashtra CM Fadnavis chairs meeting in Palghar, reviews Vadhavan port, airport and key projects

“The projects are being executed nicely and at the desired pace,” Fadnavis told reporters.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:52 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:52 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra FadnavisPalghar

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