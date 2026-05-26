Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis-led delegation to meet Amit Shah over onion crisis on May 27

The delegation is likely to include Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, along with senior ministers and bureaucrats.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 May 2026, 12:30 IST
India NewsAmit ShahMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavisoniononion crisis

Follow us on :

Follow Us