Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed progress and status of many works and development projects in the state.</p>.<p>"Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri @Dev_Fadnavis had a meeting with Prime Minister @narendramodi today," the Prime Minister's Office wrote on 'X'.</p>.<p>Fadnavis later said that during the meeting, he sought the prime minister's guidance on various subjects pertaining to Maharashtra's development.</p>.<p>"I also briefed him on progress and status of many works and projects of #Maharashtra. Meeting our PM Sir is always motivating and invokes positive energy. Very grateful to you, Hon PM Sir!" the CM said in a post on 'X'. </p>