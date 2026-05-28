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Maharashtra CM Fadnavis meets PM Modi

Fadnavis later said that during the meeting, he sought the prime minister's guidance on various subjects pertaining to Maharashtra's development.
Last Updated : 28 May 2026, 18:13 IST
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Published 28 May 2026, 18:13 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNarendra ModiDevendra Fadnavis

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