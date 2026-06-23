Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders drone surveys for crop losses, seeks faster insurance payouts for farmers

<p>Mumbai: Amid the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/el-nino">El Niño</a>-triggered weather situation, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis</a> on Tuesday directed the Agriculture and Disaster Management departments to jointly undertake drone-based surveys in the coming period to obtain accurate data on damage caused to high-value crops due to natural calamities. </p>.<p>“Drone technology will ensure precise assessment of crop losses, enabling insurance companies to process compensation claims without difficulty,” Fadnavis said. </p>.<p>The Chief Minister also instructed insurance companies to verify the damage records prepared by the local administration regarding banana crop losses across the state. </p>.<p>He further directed that compensation be processed immediately after examining real-time data, from the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre (MRSAC) and satellite imagery.</p>.<p>Fadnavis issued the instructions during a meeting he chaired at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai to review the banana crop damage in the Jalgaon district. </p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde</a>, Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan, Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane, Water Supply and Sanitation Minister Gulabrao Patil, Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Makarand Jadhav Patil, Textile Minister Sanjay Savkare, and Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme Minister Bharat Gogawale were among those present at the meeting. </p>.Hilly Meghalaya sounds alarm over potential El Nino impact, gears up with action plans.<p>Fadnavis said the State Government has made substantial financial contributions to crop insurance schemes to safeguard farmers' interests.</p>.<p>“Therefore, insurance companies must ensure that eligible farmers are not subjected to unnecessary hardship while settling claims. At the same time, he emphasized the need to strengthen the verification process through advanced technology to prevent fraudulent claims,” he said.</p>.<p>“During the 2025–26 season, around 99,000 insurance applications were received for banana cultivation in Jalgaon district. Large-scale verification of cultivated areas was conducted through satellite imagery by the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Centre. This has enabled accurate verification of the actual cultivated area and will help protect the interests of eligible farmers more effectively,” Fadnavis noted. </p>.<p>The insurance coverage for banana cultivation is Rs 1.70 lakh per hectare, providing financial protection against risks such as natural calamities, hailstorms, low temperatures, strong winds, and extreme heat.</p>.<p>"The State Government stands firmly with farmers. We will ensure that every eligible banana grower receives justice. Technology is being extensively used to enhance transparency in the crop insurance scheme, and protecting farmers' interests while strengthening the agricultural sector will remain the Government's highest priority," the Chief Minister said.</p>