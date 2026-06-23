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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra CM Fadnavis orders drone surveys for crop losses, seeks faster insurance payouts for farmers

Fadnavis issued the instructions during a meeting he chaired at the Vidhan Bhavan complex in Mumbai to review the banana crop damage in the Jalgaon district.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 16:22 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 16:22 IST
India NewsMaharashtradroneDevendra Fadnaviscrop loss

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