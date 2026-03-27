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Maharashtra CM Fadnavis warns against lockdown rumours amid panic buying of fuel

There was panic buying of petrol and diesel in the MMR, comprising Mumbai and the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 15:30 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 15:30 IST
India NewsMaharashtrafuelDevendra FadnavisWest AsiawarLockdown

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