<p>Mumbai: As serpentine queues were witnessed at petrol pumps and LPG booking centres in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) amid fears of a lockdown, Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> said that people spreading rumours would not be spared. </p><p>“The Centre has declared that there is not going to be a lockdown,” Fadnavis told reporters in Mumbai. </p><p>However, he added that anyone spreading lockdown rumours would not be spared. “People who spread such rumours would be dealt with severely. Spreading news in social media platforms like Facebook and X or any other social media platforms will face criminal action. Forwarding on WhatsApp will be considered a crime,” the Chief Minister said. </p>.No proposal to impose lockdown, politicians should stop rumour mongering: FM Sitharaman.<p>“I request people not to rush to petrol pumps…the country has enough stocks of petrol and diesel,” said Fadnavis. “I am making it very clear: people should not spread or forward rumors,” he warned. </p><p>There was panic buying of petrol and diesel in the MMR, comprising Mumbai and the neighbouring districts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad.</p><p>A report from Mumbra in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/thane">Thane</a> said that a youth was detained after a fake video claiming an imminent lockdown triggered panic among residents. The youth recorded and circulated a video on social media, falsely claiming that a strict lockdown would be imposed. The clip quickly went viral, leading to fear and confusion among locals.</p>