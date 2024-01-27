Maharashtra CM sends team of officials to Manoj Jarange with draft ordinance regarding his demands

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has reached out to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday with a draft ordinance regarding his various demands.

The delegation comprising Social Justice Department Secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Arangal, and Chief Minister's Office Private Secretary Dr. Amol Shinde is an officer of the Social Justice Department would meet him and convey the steps taken by the government.