Maharashtra CM sends team of officials to Manoj Jarange with draft ordinance regarding his demands

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has reached out to Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil on Friday with a draft ordinance regarding his various demands.
The delegation comprising Social Justice Department Secretary Sumant Bhange, Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner Madhukar Arangal, and Chief Minister's Office Private Secretary Dr. Amol Shinde is an officer of the Social Justice Department would meet him and convey the steps taken by the government.
Shinde held meetings with officials to discuss the demands, and later sent a delegation with a draft ordinance to meet the activist, who is camping in neighbouring Navi Mumbai with thousands of supporters, said a statement from the chief minister's office.
Jarange earlier in the day had announced that he would resume his march towards Mumbai on Saturday and launch a hunger strike if the government did not meet his demands by tonight.
(With PTI inputs)