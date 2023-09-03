Maharashtra Congress launches 'Jan Samvad Yatra' to 'expose' BJP

Days after Rahul Gandhi described Maharashtra as “nucleus of Congress” and the successful meeting of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance, the state unit of the grand old party launched a massive outreach programme - Jan Samvad Yatra - to "expose the failures" of the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre and the state.
The 'Jan Samvad Yatra' is being held from September 3-12 by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).
The march was temporarily suspended in the Marathwada region in the wake of the violence reported in the Jalna district which has brought to the fore the vexed Maratha reservation issue.
The yatra is being held in regions like - Mumbai-Konkan, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra.
Former chief minister and Congress Working Committee member Ashok Chavan, who was to lead the morcha, announced in a post on X (formerly Twitter) that the yatra in Marathwada stands suspended.
“In view of the police lathi-charge on agitators in Jalna, the yatra in Marathwada region is being suspended. The new schedule would be announced soon,” he said.
Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan would lead the yatra in Western Maharashtra, while Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat would lead it in North Maharashtra.
State Congress president Nana Patole and leader of the opposition in Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar would cover Vidarbha.
After September 12, all top leaders would be covering Mumbai-Konkan for two days.
“A large number of office bearers and activists were present on this occasion. We call for development, love and peace to reform the prevailing atmosphere of hatred and violence in the country,” said former minister and MLC Satej Patil in his home district as he marched.
On the campaign, Patole said: “This is also a fight for freedom, as the BJP governments at the Center and the state are just about empty promises. This government has deceived farmers, the youth, and the poor. There has been a drastic increase in inflation and unemployment. Corruption is rampant everywhere, and through this Jan Samvad yatra, we will expose the corrupt nature of this BJP government. We will directly converse with the public and listen to their issues.”