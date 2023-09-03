Maharashtra Congress launches 'Jan Samvad Yatra' to 'expose' BJP

Days after Rahul Gandhi described Maharashtra as “nucleus of Congress” and the successful meeting of opposition I.N.D.I.A alliance, the state unit of the grand old party launched a massive outreach programme - Jan Samvad Yatra - to "expose the failures" of the BJP-led NDA dispensation at the Centre and the state.

The 'Jan Samvad Yatra' is being held from September 3-12 by the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

The march was temporarily suspended in the Marathwada region in the wake of the violence reported in the Jalna district which has brought to the fore the vexed Maratha reservation issue.

The yatra is being held in regions like - Mumbai-Konkan, Vidarbha, Western Maharashtra and North Maharashtra.