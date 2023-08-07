Maharashtra Congress leader Wadettiwar ridicules Shah, Ajit Pawar on camaraderie during Pune event

Queried about the event, Wadettiwar said, 'Shah might have asked Ajit Pawar if the Rs 70,000 crore was stored safely and if he was getting correct interest on it. Or he may have told Ajit Pawar to forget about allegation made by BJP against him.' The figure of Rs 70,000 crore was quoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public rally in June in Madhya Pradesh while alleging corruption by the Nationalist Congress Party.