Maharashtra Congress MLA Sunil Kedar disqualified after conviction in bank scam

Mumbai: In a significant political development in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Sunil Kedar was disqualified as an MLA following his conviction and five-year jail term by a Nagpur court in connection with an alleged Rs 150 crore cooperative bank scam that surfaced 21 years ago.

Kedar, a senior leader from the Vidarbha region, is considered close to the Gandhi family. After his conviction, he was taken into custody and is now admitted to a hospital after complaining of uneasiness and chest pain.

On Friday, a special court in Nagpur sentenced Kedar to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 12.5 lakh in connection with the alleged scam involving the Nagpur District Central Cooperative Bank (NDCCB).