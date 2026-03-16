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Maharashtra Congress President Sapkal meets Iran’s Consul General Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh in Mumbai

Sapkal expressed hope that the war will end soon and that peace will be restored in West Asia.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 17:13 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 17:13 IST
India NewsIranMaharashtra

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