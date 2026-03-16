<p>Amid the war situation in West Asia, Maharashtra Congress President Harshavardhan Sapkal met Iran’s Consul General in Mumbai Saeid Reza Mosayeb Motlagh on Monday and presented him a copy of Mahatma Gandhi’s autobiography ‘The Story of My Experiments with Truth’ and said the focus should be on restoring peace.</p><p>Sapkal said that since India is the land of Buddha and Gandhi, the mission is to ensure that peace prevails in the world.</p>.RSS defamation: Rahul Gandhi names Sapkal new court guarantor, faces BJP backlash over AI Summit protest.<p>Sapkal expressed hope that the war will end soon and that peace will be restored in West Asia.</p><p>Sapkal was accompanied by Maharashtra Congress General Secretary Dhananjay Shinde and social activist Firoz Mithiborwala. </p><p>Sapkal expressed condolences over the death of Iran’s supreme leader, the late Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, as well as for the soldiers and civilians killed in the attacks—particularly 165 schoolgirls and 14 teachers. </p><p>During the hour-long meeting, they also referenced the ancient civilisational ties between India and Iran. </p><p>They discussed the influence of these relations on Indian society, as well as on the Marathi language, literature, cultural exchanges and shared heritage. Sapkal also expressed hope that the disrupted fuel supply chain would soon return to normal levels.</p><p>Motlagh briefed those present about the current war situation and the sequence of events leading up to it. He also spoke about the courage and resilience shown by the Iranian people in the present circumstances. </p>