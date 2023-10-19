Maharashtra Congress slams Fadnavis over quota issue

Hitting out at the state government, Patole said, 'Devendra Fadnavis takes one stand in front of the OBCs and says something else in front of the Maratha community. The Bharatiya Janata Party does not want to give reservations to anyone. It wants to end all quotas. Only the Congress can solve the issue of reservation.' Terming Kawale's death as extremely sad and unfortunate, Patole said no one should take an extreme step like suicide on the issue of quotas.