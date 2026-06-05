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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra council polls: BJP asks Sena (UBT) to back ‘horse-trading’ charges with proof

Ban said the ruling alliance candidates have sufficient support from elected representatives of local bodies across Maharashtra.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:15 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:15 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraElectionsSanjay RautShiv Sena (UBT)

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