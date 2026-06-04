Maharashtra council polls | 'I sensed horse trading': MVA candidate from Konkan announces withdrawal from contest

<p>Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate Bal Mane announced that he withdrew his nomination for the Konkan local authorities constituency seat in the upcoming council elections, alleging attempts at 'horse trading'.</p>.<p>The Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate, Mane is supported by MVA partners NCP (SP) and Congress and made the announcement with BJP minister Nitesh Rane by his side, drawing attention in political circles.</p>.Maharashtra council polls | Mahayuti urges rebel candidates to withdraw from race; MVA faces withdrawals.<p>“I was supposed to receive signatures from my party’s elected members as well as from other allies’ representatives in municipal councils and nagar parishads. However, I sensed horse trading in it, which is not the culture of the coastal region of Maharashtra. I discussed it with my party leaders and decided to withdraw my nomination,” he said.</p>.<p>Elections to 16 legislative council seats from the local self-government bodies and a bypoll from the Nagpur self-government body are scheduled for June 18, and votes will be counted on June 22. Members of local self-government bodies comprise the electoral college for these polls.</p>.<p>Scrutiny of nomination forms was completed on June 2, while the last date for withdrawal is June 4 (Thursday).</p>.<p>When asked about Rane’s presence, Mane called the BJP leader “a son of Konkan soil” and reiterated that his decision was aimed at preventing any malpractice in the election process.</p>.<p>The MVA nominee was contesting against Aniket Tatkare, son of NCP state president and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare. Mane said there are 1,018 voters across three districts in the constituency and admitted his camp did not have a clear majority.</p>.MLC polls: MVA to jointly contest all 17 seats amid battle for political relevance.<p>He also referred to an earlier remark by Rane advising him to take care of his health and avoid campaigning in the heat, saying, “I think I have listened to his appeal and acted accordingly.” Mane further said that Lok Sabha MP Narayan Rane played a key role in persuading him to take back his nomination. “I had campaigned for Rane in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, though I was with Sena (UBT) in the subsequent assembly elections. I discussed my decision with all party leaders before taking the final call,” he added.</p>.<p>After the announcement, senior Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut said on X that Mane had been expelled by their party chief Uddhav Thackeray for anti-party activities.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Parbhani, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said Mane withdrew from the contest out of fear. Samant had defeated him in the 2014 and 2024 assembly elections. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>