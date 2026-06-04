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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra council polls | 'I sensed horse trading': MVA candidate from Konkan announces withdrawal from contest

Elections to 16 legislative council seats from the local self-government bodies and a bypoll from the Nagpur self-government body are scheduled for June 18, and votes will be counted on June 22.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 10:16 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 10:16 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsMaha Vikas AghadiShiv Sena (UBT)Council electionsNCP (SP)

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