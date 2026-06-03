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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra council polls | Mahayuti urges rebel candidates to withdraw from race; MVA faces withdrawals

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) parties, on the other hand, are grappling with withdrawals and disqualification of their official nominees.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 10:17 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 10:17 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMVA

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