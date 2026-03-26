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Maharashtra Council seeks 5-day jail to youth for fake news against NCP MLA

The Upper House passed a motion on Tuesday recommending a five-day jail term for failing to apologise.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 04:58 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 04:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNCPFake News

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