<p>On Wednesday, the Maharashtra Legislative Council ordered implementation of a motion that recommended a five-day jail term to a youth from Akola, Ankush Gawande, for publishing fake news against NCP MLA Amol Mitkari on a YouTube channel.</p><p>Gawande had been asked to remain present before the House to issue an apology in connection with the fake news.</p><p>The Upper House passed a motion on Tuesday recommending a five-day jail term for failing to apologise.</p>.Maharashtra’s anti-conversion law sails through, but sparks unease.<p>Along with Gawande, journalists Ganesh Sonawane, Harshada Sonawane and Amol Nandurkar had published fake news on the 'Satya Ladha' YouTube channel against the NCP MLA. The three journalists tendered an apology in the House and were let off with a warning.</p><p>"However, Gawande did not remain present despite the orders of the House. So the punishment against him should be implemented," Council Chairman Ram Shindey.</p><p>In another case, the council also accepted an apology from NCP (SP) leader Suryakant More for making objectionable remarks against Shinde and members of the House.</p><p>On Tuesday, a motion passed by the House had recommended a seven-day jail term for More.</p><p>The council also extended the time given to the privilege committee to submit its report on Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare and comedian Kunal Kamra for mocking Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde until the last day of the next session of the state legislature.</p>