Maharashtra Council vacancies from Governor’s quota to be filled before Assembly elections

Mumbai: In what would be politically significant, the BJP-led Maha Yuti has decided to fill the 12 vacancies of Legislative Council from the Governor’s quota ahead of the Legislative Assembly elections in Maharashtra.

The dozen vacancies from the Governor’s quota exist since June, 2020.

The ruling Maha Yuti partners - BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led NCP - have initiated decisions on the issue.

It is, however, not yet known whether the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi would raise any objections.

With the Legislative Assembly polls, expected around September-October, the Maha Yuti wants to complete the exercise by the end of August.

“We want to finish the exercise of appointing MLCs from the Governor's quota by the end of August, before the model code of conduct comes into force. Besides, there are no Muslim members in the Council. We would also see that Muslims get representation,” a senior Maha Yuti leader said. The ratio among the three parties and its allies are being worked out for the 12 seats.