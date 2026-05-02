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Maharashtra crime | 4-year-old girl sexually assaulted, murdered in Pune district; senior citizen held

He was arrested soon.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 05:47 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 05:47 IST
CrimePuneMaharahstrasexually assault

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