<p>Pune: A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted and murdered by a senior citizen in a village in Maharashtra's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune </a>district, police said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The police have <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/arrest">arrested </a>a 65-year-old man in connection with the incident that occurred in Bhor tehsil on Friday, an official said.</p>.<p>"The accused allegedly lured the child with the promise of food and took her to a shed in a cattle enclosure, where he sexually assaulted her and killed her," he said.</p>.<p>When the girl went missing, her relatives began looking for her. During the search, CCTV footage from a private residence captured the accused with the child, the official said.</p>.Four-year-old girl molested by school van driver in Badlapur, safety concerns resurface.<p>He was arrested soon after, he said.</p>.<p>The incident triggered outrage in the area, as hundreds of villagers rushed to a police chowki and demanded stern action against the accused.</p>.<p>The mob later staged a blockade on the Mumbai-Bengaluru Highway, resulting in a heavy traffic jam.</p>.<p>Pune Rural Superintendent of Police Sandipsingh Gill assuaged the mob, assuring the public that a chargesheet in the case will be filed within 15 days. </p>