Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra depts ignored over 10,000 audit queries, says CAG; flags Rs 891 cr possible lapses

The CAG has raised queries over the accounts, some dating back over a decade, but the departments have left them unanswered.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 09:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 31 March 2026, 09:09 IST
India NewsMaharashtracag

Follow us on :

Follow Us