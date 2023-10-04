Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar becomes Guardian Minister of Pune

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has been made the Guardian Minister of Pune.

The guardian minister of a state oversees the development of a specific district like execution of various state government schemes and programmes in the district, apart from ensuring that the district's administration is functioning efficiently.

The announcement comes after Pawar abstained from the Cabinet meeting after which CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis rushed to New Delhi to meet Amit Shah.

The Delhi-visit of Fadnavis came hours after the state BJP executive met in Mumbai to discuss the overall political scenario of the state which includes issues like reservation demand of the Maratha community and the fears of the OBC community losing share of their quota.

Ajit Pawar, the nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar, joined the NDA camp on July 2, 2023, and became the Deputy Chief Minister; nine more ministers were sworn in alongside Pawar.

(With DHNS inputs)