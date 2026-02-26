<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sunetra-pawar">Sunetra Pawar</a> was elected unopposed as the new national president of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nationalist-congress-party">Nationalist Congress Party </a>(NCP).</p><p>Sunetra Pawar (62) is the wife of Ajit Pawar, former NCP President and Deputy Chief Minister, who passed away in a place crash in Baramati on January 28, 2026.</p>.Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar will take over as NCP national president on February 26: Praful Patel.<p>NCP Working President Praful Patel proposed her name at the NCP convention in Mumbai.</p><p>The delegates present had raised their hands in her support making the election unanimous.</p>