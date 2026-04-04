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Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar to file nominations for Baramati bypoll on April 6

The election was necessitated by the death of the late deputy chief minister and NCP national President Ajit Pawar, an eight-time MLA from Baramati.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 14:26 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 14:26 IST
India NewsMaharashtraIndia PoliticsAjit Pawarsunetra pawar

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