<p>Mumbai: Newly-appointed Deputy Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra/cm-fadnavis-has-assured-investigations-sunetra-pawar-seeks-cbi-probe-over-ajit-pawars-plane-crash-3907996">Sunetra Pawar</a> will contest the bye-election from Baramati, a seat her late husband and NCP President Ajit Pawar represented a record eight times. </p><p>Efforts are underway to ensure that she is elected unopposed from the family constituency. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar (62) is currently a Rajya Sabha member. </p><p>The decision to field Sunetra Pawar was made at the NCP core committee meeting presided over by NCP Working President Praful Patel and attended by senior leaders including state NCP President and Raigad MP Sunil Tatkare. </p><p>Sunetra Pawar’s elder son Parth Pawar will be contesting the Rajya Sabha biennial elections in March. </p><p>A formal announcement is awaited from the NCP on the candidature of Sunetra Pawar. </p><p>Meanwhile, the NCP is set anoint Sunetra Pawar as the NCP National President.</p>.Sunetra ascends, Sharad Pawar looms: What awaits NCP?.<p>Three days after Ajit Pawar died in a plane crash at Baramati, Sunetra Pawar was on 31 January 2026 elected as NCP’s legislature party leader and appointed Deputy Chief Minister.</p><p>In the 2024 Maharashtra Legislative elections, Ajit Pawar won the Baramati seat by 1,00,899 votes over his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar. He polled 1,81,132 votes while Yugendra polled 80,233 votes.</p><p>Ajit Pawar, has won the Baramati seat in 1991, 1995, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024 which underlines his deep connection with the electorate and his ability to stage comebacks against odds.</p><p>“It is my request to all the political leaders and political parties to ensure that Sunetra Pawar is elected unopposed from Baramati…I am making this request without consulting my party for which I tender apology…however, it is everybody’s desire,” said NCP (SP) leader and MLA Rohit Pawar.</p>