Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar will take over as NCP national president on February 26: Praful Patel

The announcement marks the leadership transition in the Nationalist Congress Party following the death of Sunetra's husband and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash on January 28.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 18:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 18:51 IST
India NewsMaharashtraNCPPraful Patelsunetra pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us