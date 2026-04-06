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Two-hour daily mobile, TV ban to address concerns over excessive screen time among children in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district

A siren will be sounded at 7 pm, and TV and mobile phones will be switched off till 9 pm across 712 gram panchayats in the district
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 06:11 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 06:11 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMaharashtra Newsscreen time for kidsTrendingDharashiv

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