<p>Mumbai: In a move to enhance students’ academic focus and address rising concerns over excessive screen time, the zilla parishad (ZP) in Dharashiv has decided to enforce a daily two-hour shutdown of mobile phones and televisions across villages in the district in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>'s Marathwada region.</p><p>Dharashiv, formerly known as Osmanabad, is noted for landmarks such as the 5th-century Dharashiv caves and the Tulja Bhavani temple.</p><p>The ‘No TV, no mobile’ initiative will be implemented between 7 pm and 9 pm across 712 gram panchayats in the district.</p>.Addressing digital addiction.<p>“The decision has been taken against the backdrop of increasing screen dependency, particularly among school-going children,” said Dharashiv Zilla Parishad president Archana Patil.</p><p>“A siren will be sounded at 7 pm in all gram panchayats. From 7 pm to 9 pm, TVs and mobile phones will be switched off. Around 750 government staff will be deployed to ensure compliance during this period,” Patil said.</p><p>The initiative aims to encourage students to focus on academics, reduce screen time, and foster a disciplined study routine. </p>.Karnataka village eyes kids' future, weans eyeballs away from screens for 2 hours .<p>Officials said the broader objective is to cultivate interest in studies and steer children away from digital distractions.</p><p>While the move is being seen as an innovative intervention, its success will depend on public acceptance and cooperation, particularly in balancing enforcement with community participation, officials added.</p>