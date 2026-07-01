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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra Education Minister privately admitted he didn't know TET exam papers were printed in Agra: BJP MLA

Bhuse, who belongs to the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, was not available for a comment on the issue.
Last Updated : 01 July 2026, 10:03 IST
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Published 01 July 2026, 10:03 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraShiv SenaTETaccuses BJP

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