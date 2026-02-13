<p>Mumbai: The transformative Elphinstone Double-Decker Road Over Bridge (ROB) project will be completed by September 2026, according to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (MahaRail).</p><p>This landmark infrastructure, part of the Sewri-Worli Elevated Corridor, is currently in a significant phase as demolition of the existing 112-year-old British-era structure proceeds in full swing.</p><p>The project, entrusted to MahaRail by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), involves a complex engineering feat i.e. the dismantling of the old bridge using two 800MT cranes. </p>.<p>This delicate operation is being executed over running railway tracks without disrupting the suburban train services of both the Western Railway and Central Railway lines.</p><p>The double-decker ROB will simultaneously cross both the Central Railway and Western Railway lines, a rare and complex engineering feat.</p><p>It spans 132 meters, ensuring seamless movement over railway tracks.</p><p>The lower deck has 2+2 lanes with a footpath, maintaining east-west connectivity for local traffic while the upper deck will have 2+2 lanes (without footpath) for Sewri–Worli Elevated Corridor, providing a direct link to the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link-Atal Setu for improved regional connectivity.</p><p>“With this redevelopment involving Rs 167.35 crore, MahaRail aims to preserve the legacy of the original bridge while addressing current and future transportation challenges, ensuring enhanced connectivity, efficiency, and safety for Mumbai’s residents,” MahaRail officials said.</p>