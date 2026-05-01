<p>Mumbai: To attract foreign investment, the <a href="https://deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government’s Protocol Department has been expanded, creating new divisions focusing on Foreign Direct Investment, Diaspora Affairs and International Outreach, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma said.</p><p>Coinciding with Maharashtra Day and International Workers’ Day, Varma said that to accelerate infrastructure and service development in the state, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy 2026, prepared through Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), has been approved. </p><p>"This policy emphasises enhanced collaboration between public and private sectors for faster project execution,” he said. </p>.Maharashtra: AI, quantum tech push to boost research ecosystem.<p>According to him, a Vision Document for “Developed Maharashtra 2047” has been prepared. “In line with 100 identified initiatives, department-wise action plans up to the year 2029–30 have been formulated,” he said. </p><p>To promote balanced regional development, ten districts and 177 talukas have been identified as aspirational.</p><p>At the recent World Economic Forum in Davos, the State has signed investment agreements worth Rs 31,25,852 crore.</p><p>He said the Government has announced an Industry, Investment, and Services Policy, aiming to attract investments worth Rs 70.5 lakh crore and generate approximately 50 lakh direct employment opportunities in the coming years.</p><p>To accelerate infrastructure and service development in Maharashtra, the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy 2026, prepared through Maharashtra Institution for Transformation (MITRA), has been approved. This policy emphasizes enhanced collaboration between public and private sectors for faster project execution.</p><p>Under the special assistance package, more than 1 crore farmers affected by natural calamities during the Kharif 2025 season have been provided financial assistance of Rs 15,950 crore. Additionally, Rs 128 crore has been disbursed to 1.8 lakh farmers affected during the current Rabi season.</p><p>Following the recognition of Marathi as a classical language, a proposal has been submitted to the Union Ministry of School Education to establish a ‘Centre of Excellence’ for related initiatives.</p>