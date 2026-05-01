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Maharashtra expands Protocol Department to attract foreign investment: Governor Jishnu Dev Varma

'This policy emphasises enhanced collaboration between public and private sectors for faster project execution,' Governor said.
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 05:04 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 05:04 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

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