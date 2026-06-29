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Maharashtra FDA busts racket relabelling expired food in Thane district

The authorities seized illegal food stock worth over Rs 52 lakh in raids at establishments in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, an official said.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 04:06 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 04:06 IST
India NewsMaharashtraCrimeThaneFDA

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