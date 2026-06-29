Maharashtra FDA busts racket relabelling expired food in Thane district

<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> Food and Drug Administration (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fda">FDA</a>) busted an interstate racket which involved in recirculating damaged and expired food products back into the commercial market, <em>PTI</em> reported, quoting an official.</p><p>The authorities seized illegal food stock worth over Rs 52 lakh in raids at establishments in Bhiwandi town of Thane district, the official said on Monday.</p><p>According to an FDA statement, the syndicate's method of operations involved large e-commerce and logistics companies hiring unauthorised scrap agencies, which fabricated disposal certificates and covertly diverted expired food products to unregistered warehouses.</p>.Pune hooch deaths | FDA traces methanol used in spurious liquor to Bhiwandi warehouse.<p>It suspended the food safety licence of a warehouse in Saravali after uncovering 1.5 tonnes of unbilled, expired food items worth Rs 1.67 lakh. In a parallel operation, the Nizampura police intercepted an interstate truck carrying 1,200 kg of expired flour and branded products worth Rs 5.18 lakh without any valid invoices, the official informed.</p><p>This followed raids at eight establishments in Bhiwandi that yielded undocumented, expired stock worth Rs 45.74 lakh, <em>PTI</em> reported. </p><p>Operators then used chemicals to erase original expiry dates, applied counterfeit manufacturing stickers, and resold the products at discounted rates, he said.</p><p>FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has warned that logistics companies who violate newly issued stringent disposal norms, including mandatory geo-tagged video tracking and separate locked zones for expired goods, will face immediate, permanent license cancellation and criminal prosecution.</p>