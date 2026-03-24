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Maharashtra: Forest dept urges tourists to avoid strong perfumes, loud noises to prevent bee attacks in Ajanta Caves

A recent survey at the Ajanta cave area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, covering caves 1 to 26, noted that there are three honeycombs - one near cave 26 and two near cave 10.
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 06:09 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 06:09 IST
India NewsTourismMaharashtraTrendingBee attack

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