<p>Maharashtra's forest department has appealed to tourists to avoid loud noises and strong perfumes during their visit to the world-famous <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/archives/ancient-lure-ajanta-caves-2148666">Ajanta Caves</a>, citing that such factors attract the insects and increase risks of bee attacks. </p><p>The officials announced plans to launch an awareness drive following the multiple incidents of honey <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bee-attack">bee attacks </a>on visitors near the cave complex recently. </p><p>The department has decided to launch an awareness campaign for tourists visiting the Ajanta cave complex. Visitors are advised not to use strong perfumes, as these attract bees. They should also avoid speaking loudly. To spread the message, banners will be put up in the cave area within the next couple of days,” news agency <em>PTI</em> reported. </p>.E-bus service launched for tourists at Ajanta Caves.<p>It was also stated that the officials would be writing to the ASI office with certain directives, expecting them to implement the measures to help prevent further honey bee attacks.</p><p>A recent survey at the Ajanta cave area in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, covering caves 1 to 26, noted that there are three honeycombs - one near cave 26 and two near cave 10. </p>