<p>Mumbai: In line with political commitment and assurances, the<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis"> Devendra Fadnavis</a>-headed government on Friday introduced the Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, which has stringent provisions to prohibit religious conversions carried out through allurement in form of gratification or easy money or material benefit, coercion, fraud, inducement or marriage.</p><p>The Bill safeguards the Constitutional right to freedom of religion.</p><p>Once, Maharashtra will join states like Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand that have enacted similar laws to regulate religious conversions.</p> .Anti-conversion bill of Maharashtra will be very stringent: Nitesh Rane; Cabinet approves draft.<p>The Dharma Swatantrya Adhiniyam, 2026 (Maharashtra Freedom of Religion Bill 2026) was tabled in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar. </p><p>The state Cabinet had earlier approved the draft legislation on 5 March. </p><p>The draft Bill, which runs into 11 pages, mentions those involved in unlawful conversions on the pretext of marriage will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and shall also be liable for fine of Rs 1 lakh.</p> .<p>Violations in respect of a minor, person of unsound mind or woman or person belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes will be punished with imprisonment of seven years and fine of Rs 5 lakh.</p><p>On the other hand, mass conversions will have a jail term of seven years and fine of Rs 5 lakh - and repeat individual offenders can get jail sentence of 10 years and fine of Rs 5 lakh.</p><p>The proposed law mandates that individuals intending to convert to any another religion must provide a 60-day prior notice to the authorities and post the conversion, the individual will also be required to complete registration within 25 days.</p>