<p>Mumbai: In a shocking incident, a 21-year-old girl was allegedly abducted by two persons in front of her mother and brother in Bhigwan in the Indapur tehsil of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Pune">Pune</a> district of Maharashtra.</p><p>The suspects threw chilli powder on the eyes of mother and brother while the trio went shopping.</p><p>The girl, who is a Hindu, was to be married in a week’s time and was shopping ahead of the big day.</p><p>The mother and brother of the victim sustained injuries and are being treated. </p><p>The accused have been identified as Zaheer Haroon Sheikh and Ayan Haroon Sheikh, against whom a kidnapping case has been registered at the Bhigwan police station.</p><p>They stay in the same locality. </p><p>Angry residents and several Right wing groups on Tuesday evening blocked the Pune-Solapur National Highway for a brief period by burning tyres, disrupting vehicular movement prompting the police teams to rush and control the situation. </p><p>Additional Superintendent of Police Ganesh Biradar rushed to the village. “A case has been registered and investigations are in progress,” he said. </p><p>The Bhigwan town is on the border of Pune, Solapur and Ahilyanagar districts — on the backwaters of Ujani Dam, which is known for bird-watching. </p><p>According to police, the woman and the accused’s houses are adjacent to each other and they had been in touch over the phone for the past month. </p><p>The woman was scheduled to get married on February 22, her family members said. </p><p>As part of the investigations, CCTV footage is being examined. </p>