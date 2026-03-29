<p>Mumbai: After the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vba">Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi</a> founder-president Prakash Ambedkar demanded that self-styled godman ‘Captain’ Ashok Kharat - who has been arrested in a series of sexual assault cases—be kept under maximum protection while in police and judicial custody.</p><p>“Ashok Kharat should be placed under maximum-security protection to ensure his safety and preserve the integrity of the case,” said Ambedkar, a lawyer, activist and politician, who is a former two-time Lok Sabha MP and one-term Rajya Sabha MP.</p><p>Ambedkar also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe whether Ashok Kharat belongs to the Maratha community or another caste. </p>.Self-styled 'godman' Ashok Kharat has been living life king size.<p>“All those who had a friendly relationship with Ashok Kharat should be investigated. It seems there is a deliberate attempt to save perpetrators from the Maratha community,” he alleged. </p><p>The VBA in a statement said: “What the world has seen so far is only the tip of the iceberg. VBA has learned that very powerful names, including ministers and their family members, and bureaucrats, are captured on tape.” </p><p>“Ashok Kharat is not just a perpetrator, but also a vulnerable witness in the scandal. There is a very high likelihood of Ashok Kharat being murdered in custody to silence him and prevent him from naming the very important people involved in the case. We demand that he be held in maximum-security custody,” the party added. </p>