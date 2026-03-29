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Maharashtra: 'Godman' Ashok Kharat should be kept under protection, says VBA chief Prakash Ambedkar

Ambedkar also urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to probe whether Ashok Kharat belongs to the Maratha community or another caste.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 07:44 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 07:44 IST
India NewsMaharashtraPrakash AmbedkarVBA

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