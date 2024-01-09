Maharashtra government plans grand memorial for Savitribai Phule, Jyotirao Phule

Mumbai: In what would be a befitting tribute to the visionary social reformer Phule-couple, the Maharashtra government has decided to come up with a grand memorial at their residence in Pune and at the first school for girls that they had started.

Mahatma Jyotirao Phule (11 April, 1827 – 28 November, 1890) and his wife Savitribai Phule (3 January 1831 - 10 March, 1897) worked towards education, eradication of caste discrimination, upliftment of the oppressed classes.

A national memorial is set to come up at Phule Wada, the residence of the couple in the Ganj Peth area of Pune.