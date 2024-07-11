Maharashtra government tables bill to counter naxals

Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio and the law and judiciary ministry, tabled the Bill in the Assembly.

The Bill aims to give several powers to the government and the police machinery in curbing unlawful activities.

“The menace of Naxalism is not only limited to the remote areas of Naxal-affected states but its presence is increasing in urban areas also through Naxal frontal organisations. The spread of active frontal organisations of the Naxal groups give constant and effective support in terms of logistics and safe refuge to their armed cadres,” he said.

According to Fadnavis, the seized literature of Naxals shows “safe houses” and “urban dens” of the Maoist network in the cities of Maharashtra. “The activities of Naxal organisations or similar organisations through their united front are creating unrest among common masses to propagate their ideology of armed rebellion against the constitutional mandate and disrupting public order in the state,” he said.

He said that unlawful activities of such frontal organisations need to be controlled by effective legal means. “The existing laws are ineffective and inadequate to tackle this menace of Naxalism,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Home affairs, in various meetings, issued directions from time to time, for implementing mechanism for countering activities in of Naxals in urban areas and has suggested enacting legislations.