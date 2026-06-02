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Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra government takes over iconic Air India Building at Nariman Point for Rs 1,601 crore

The acquisition was completed for around Rs 1,601 crore.
Last Updated : 02 June 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 02 June 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsMumbaiAir IndiaMaharashtra

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