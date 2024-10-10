Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Maharashtra government to form corporation for welfare of journalists

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the two corporations would work for the welfare of the journalists and newspaper vendors.
PTI
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 10:31 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 10:31 IST
India NewsMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us