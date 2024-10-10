Maharashtra government to form corporation for welfare of journalists

<p>Mumbai: The Maharashtra cabinet on Thursday approved a proposal to set up two separate corporations for journalists and newspaper vendors in the state.</p>.<p>A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said that the two corporations would work for the welfare of the journalists and newspaper vendors.</p>.Bharat Ratna for Ratan Tata: Maharashtra govt passes resolution to urge Centre to confer late industrialist with country's highest civilian award.<p>Currently, the state government provides ‘Sanman Nidhi’ (monthly financial assistance) to retired accredited journalists and gives financial aid for health-related matters to accredited scribes and their families.</p>