Maharashtra government to launch package, developmental schemes for Marathwada

With the 2024 Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabha polls just months away, the Maharashtra government is likely to come up with a package for the drought-prone Marathwada region—which by size and population is bigger than several Indian states.

Besides, a series of developmental projects are expected to be launched over the weekend.

At the special Cabinet meeting on Saturday in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, earlier known as Aurangabad, the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP government is expected to launch several measures to boost the economy of the Marathwada region.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, however, has targeted the Shinde-dispensation question the progress of the package that the government announced a few years ago.

Spread over 64,590 sq km, the Marathwada region or the Aurangabad division comprises of eight districts of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (earlier Aurangabad), Beed, Hingoli, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Parbhani and Dharashiv (earlier Osmanabad).