Maharashtra Governor expresses Shinde govt’s commitment to Maratha reservation

Mumbai: Coinciding with the 75th Republic Day festivities, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais reiterated the commitment of the government to give reservation to the Maratha community.
The Governor’s assertion came at a time when Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil is staging a huge protest demanding reservation for the community.
In his Republic Day address, the Governor highlighted initiatives the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation - comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP - has taken so far.
“A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd) regarding Maratha reservation. The state government filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court in May 2023. A task force of senior lawyers has been formed to effectively represent the government,” Bais said.
The Governor said that the implementation of Modi Awas Gharkul Yojana for Other Backward and Special Backward Classes has been approved.
“Rs 12,000 crore will be made available for the construction of 10 lakh houses in the next three years,” he said.
Seventy two government hostels in 36 districts for students belonging to Other Backward Classes, Exempt Castes, Nomadic Tribes, and Special Backward Classes have been approved, he said.
“A plan to develop 250 government tribal Orphan schools as 'Adarsha Shala' (ideal schools) in the state has been approved,” he said.
Bais also said that eligible ration card holders will be distributed ration packages and 'Anandacha Shidha' on the occasion of Diwali, Gudhipadwa, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Shri Ram Pranpratistha Sohala, and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti.
“For the economic empowerment of girls, 'Lek Ladki Yojana' is being started, and after the girl turns 18 years, she will get 75 thousand rupees through the government,” he said.