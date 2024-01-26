Maharashtra Governor expresses Shinde govt’s commitment to Maratha reservation

Mumbai: Coinciding with the 75th Republic Day festivities, Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais reiterated the commitment of the government to give reservation to the Maratha community.

The Governor’s assertion came at a time when Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange-Patil is staging a huge protest demanding reservation for the community.

In his Republic Day address, the Governor highlighted initiatives the Eknath Shinde-led Maha Yuti dispensation - comprising BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP - has taken so far.

“A committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Justice Sandeep Shinde (Retd) regarding Maratha reservation. The state government filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court in May 2023. A task force of senior lawyers has been formed to effectively represent the government,” Bais said.