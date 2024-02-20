Maharashtra Governor highlights govt's infrastructure push

Mumbai: In a push to achieve a one trillion dollar economy for Maharashtra by 2027-28, aligning with India’s goal of reaching a five trillion dollar economy, the state government has significantly boosted infrastructure development, and several new projects are in the offing.

Governor Ramesh Bais outlined these details during the joint session of the Maharashtra legislature on Tuesday.

Bais highlighted the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg, the country's longest expressway connecting Mumbai to Nagpur, and noted that its expansion is underway. He mentioned, "The government is proposing the construction of a four-lane highway between Sindkhedraja to Shegaon, Bhandara–Gadchiroli, Nagpur–Chandrapur, and Nagpur–Gondia, as well as the Jalna to Nanded Expressway."

According to the governor, with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank, the government has completed 451 kilometres of road development. He stated, "Under the NABARD loan assistance scheme, 2470 kilometres of roads have been improved, and 731 bridges have been completed. Additionally, under the Hybrid Annuity Project, 6700 kilometres of road length work has been completed."

Furthermore, the government has approved Rs. 3,552 crore for the Jalna-Jalgaon new broad gauge railway line and Rs. 750 crore for the Nanded-Bidar new railway project.

He also noted that the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, the longest sea route in the country, opened to the public on 13 January, 2024.

Bais announced that the government has acquired 1000 acres of land for the "PM Mitra Park" at Nandgaon Peth in Amravati, which is expected to generate direct and indirect employment for 2,200 people. Additionally, the government has reserved 1,000 hectares of land in Dighi, Raigad district, for the Bulk Drug Park initiative.

Furthermore, Bais mentioned that a Gems and Jewellery Park is under development in the Mahape Industrial Area in Navi Mumbai, with an investment of Rs. 50,000 crore. This project is anticipated to create one lakh direct and indirect employment opportunities.

He also mentioned that the government has registered more than 31 lakh construction workers on its website under the Maharashtra Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board. Approximately 7.11 lakh workers have received benefits totalling Rs. 941 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), he added.