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Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma flags off expedition to Mount Everest in Mumbai

The expedition will commence on April 2, 2026, with summit attempts planned over a total duration of approximately 50 days.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 13:03 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 13:03 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraMount Everest

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