<p>Mumbai: An expedition to Mount Everest - the highest mountain above sea level - being undertaken by Pune-based mountaineering and adventure organisation Giripremi was flagged off by Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma in Mumbai on the eve of the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, one of the biggest festivals of the state. </p><p>The expedition will commence on April 2, 2026, with summit attempts planned over a total duration of approximately 50 days. </p><p>Giripremi has a distinguished legacy on Everest. </p><p>In 2012, Giripremi successfully conducted India’s largest civilian expedition to the mountain. During that expedition, eight climbers reached the summit on the same day — a rare and historic achievement that received widespread recognition across Maharashtra. </p><p>Fourteen years later, this new expedition continues that legacy, attempting Everest via the classic Nepal (South Col) route used during the first successful ascent in 1953 by Tenzing Norgay and Sir Edmund Hillary.</p><p>The expedition is being led by veteran mountaineer and expedition leader Umesh Zirpe.</p>.<p>A veteran, Zirpe is the President of Akhil Maharashtra Giryarohan Mahasangh, the apex body of mountaineering organisations in the state. </p><p>Zirpe is the recipient of the coveted Shiv Chhatrapati Award instituted by the Maharashtra government and the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award, the highest adventure sports honour, presented annually by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.</p><p>On this occasion, the Governor remarked that just as the name ‘Giripremi’ is beautiful, the organization’s efforts toward environmental awareness and glacier conservation are equally commendable.</p><p>He stated that the Himalayas are not merely a mountain range but an integral part of our culture. They are a living symbol of our heritage and must be preserved and protected.</p><p>The Governor added that while we may not be able to climb Mount Everest ourselves, we can understand it through the experiences of mountaineers. He encouraged the team to meet him again after successfully summiting the peak.</p>.<p>Among those present were Jayant Tulpule, President of Giripremi, along with Bhushan Harshe, Prasad Joshi, Chandan Chavan, Ajit Tate, and other representatives associated with mountaineering.</p><p>Zirpe, along with mountaineers Vivek Shivde, Nikunj Shah, Mihir Jadhav, and Akhil Katkar, is participating in this year’s Mount Everest expedition.</p><p>This expedition contributes to the Government of India’s Fit India Movement by promoting physical fitness, mental resilience, and an active lifestyle. It also carries a significant environmental message focused on glacier preservation and climate awareness. </p><p>A unique educational exhibition highlighting Himalayan glaciers, the impacts of climate change, and responsible mountaineering practices will be displayed in Kathmandu, along the route to Everest Base Camp, and at Everest Base Camp itself.</p><p>Zirpe’s team comes with unique experience. </p>.<p>Shivade is an accomplished high-altitude mountaineer who has successfully summited Mount Kangchenjunga, bringing valuable 8000-meter experience and composure to the team. </p><p>Shah, a summiteer of Mount Thelu in the Garhwal Himalaya, is known for disciplined preparation and strong logistical capability. </p><p>Katkar, also a Mount Thelu summiteer, has demonstrated exceptional physical resilience and dependable performance in demanding high-altitude conditions. </p><p>Jadhav represents the new generation of climbers and is among the first graduates of the Diploma in Mountaineering program at the Guardian Giripremi Institute of Mountaineering, reflecting Giripremi’s commitment to nurturing future Himalayan mountaineers.</p>