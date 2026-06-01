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Maharashtra Governor pays tribute to Suman Kalyanpur, calls her music immortal

89 -year-old Kalyanpur, who gave her voice to hits such as "Na Na Karte" and "Tumne Pukara", passed away on Sunday evening at her residence due to age-related issues.
Last Updated : 01 June 2026, 07:18 IST
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Published 01 June 2026, 07:18 IST
IndiaMusicGovernorart and cultureMaharahstra

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