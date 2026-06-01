<p>Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Jishnu Dev Varma on Monday expressed grief over the demise of legendary playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, describing her passing as an irreparable loss to the world of music.</p>.<p>Kalyanpur, who gave her voice to hits such as "Na Na Karte" and "Tumne Pukara", passed away on Sunday evening at her residence due to age-related issues, a close friend said. She was 89.</p>.<p>The governor, in a Lok Bhavan statement, said, "The news of the passing of renowned singer Padma Bhushan Suman Kalyanpur is deeply saddening. Her voice had sweetness, delicacy and purity. Every song she rendered had the rare ability to touch the hearts of listeners. With her passing, the world of music has lost a divine soul." He termed Kalyanpur’s music as "immortal" and said it will continue to inspire generations to come.</p>.Veteran singer Suman Kalyanpur passes away at 89.<p>"On behalf of the people of Maharashtra and music lovers, I pay my tributes to the departed soul and convey my deepest condolences to her family members in this hour of grief," Varma said. </p>