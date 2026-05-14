Maharashtra Governor to trim convoy size to reduce fuel consumption

<p>Mumbai: In line with Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pm%20modi">Narendra Modi's</a> call to reduce the consumption of petrol and diesel and promote efficient utilisation of public resources, the Governor of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/=maharashtra">Maharashtra</a>, Jishnu Dev Varma, has initiated steps to reduce his security and rationalise the size of his official convoy.</p><p>The Governor has directed the State Home Department to review the existing security arrangements relating to the Governor’s security and convoy and assess the feasibility of reducing his security and the number of vehicles deployed.</p>.Maharashtra may halve ministers' convoy vehicles, decision likely after CM's meetings.<p>In a letter addressed to Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Manisha Mhaiskar, Secretary to the Governor, Dr Prashant Narnaware, stated that the Governor desired a reassessment of the present threat perception and an examination of measures to optimise the security and convoy deployment for energy conservation. </p><p>The Governor’s initiative is aimed at encouraging responsible use of fuel and public resources while maintaining necessary security standards.</p>