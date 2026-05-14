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Maharashtra Governor to trim convoy size to reduce fuel consumption

The Governor’s initiative is aimed at encouraging responsible use of fuel and public resources while maintaining necessary security standards.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 05:58 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 05:58 IST
India NewsGovernorMaharahstraconvoy

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